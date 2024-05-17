89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.48% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.15. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $22,340,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,556,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

