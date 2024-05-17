9,039 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 232,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

