950 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.87. The company had a trading volume of 519,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,783. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.22 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,531,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,531,607.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,715 shares of company stock worth $58,679,663. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

