98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
