98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
