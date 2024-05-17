Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.