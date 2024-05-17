Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch
Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.