ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.02

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 11600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

