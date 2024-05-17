Acumen Capital Trims Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Target Price to C$18.50

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.53. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.