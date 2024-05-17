Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 133,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 182,274 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

