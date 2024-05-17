Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.97

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 4972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.