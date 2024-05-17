Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.97

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 4972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $6,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 307,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

