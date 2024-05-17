ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Update

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ADT Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,510,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,489. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after buying an additional 7,131,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares during the period. MGG Investment Group LP raised its position in ADT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 741,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

