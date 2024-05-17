Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

