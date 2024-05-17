Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

