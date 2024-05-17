Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $195.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

NYSE WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

