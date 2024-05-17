Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

