AEON Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of AEON Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
