Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGTI. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $10.05 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

