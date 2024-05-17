Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

AGIO opened at $35.00 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,393 shares of company stock valued at $459,137. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

