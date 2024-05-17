Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $63,327.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56.

Shares of CPF opened at $21.39 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $578.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.78 million. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

