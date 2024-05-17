Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Air T Trading Down 3.8 %

Air T stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

