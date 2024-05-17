Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,480 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

