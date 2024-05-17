Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $5.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after buying an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

