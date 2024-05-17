Algorand (ALGO) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $69.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00055443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,241,210 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.