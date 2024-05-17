Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.23.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

