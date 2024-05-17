Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.