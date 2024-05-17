Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.78

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.78 and last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 5429841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

