Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 480,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,692,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 295,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,569 shares of company stock worth $3,931,095 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

