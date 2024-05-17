AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Update

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATMV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.