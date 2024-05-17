Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.97. 4,169,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $483,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

