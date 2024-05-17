Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39. 494,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,971,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Finally, Gerber LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 281,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

