Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 91560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Amarc Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Amarc Resources
Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.
