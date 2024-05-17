Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

