AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $5,582,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $165,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

