American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 834,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after acquiring an additional 507,307 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

