American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $89.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

