American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.9 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

