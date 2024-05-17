American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), reports. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

