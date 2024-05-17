Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 87760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

