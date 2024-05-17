Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

