Analysts Issue Forecasts for PG&E Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PG&E in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 548.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 685,339 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

