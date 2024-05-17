Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $100.75

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

