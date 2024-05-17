Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$2.36

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Performance

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECN opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$526.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

