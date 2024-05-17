Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$208.80

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$174.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$169.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$101.34 and a 1 year high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 17.2152642 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

