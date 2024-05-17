Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $6.54

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Separately, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.23. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.