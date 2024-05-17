AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103,692 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of AngioDynamics worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 486,501 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 43,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,793. The company has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

