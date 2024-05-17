Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BUD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

