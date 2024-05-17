Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 791,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
