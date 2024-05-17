Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 791,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.