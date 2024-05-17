ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

