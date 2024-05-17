Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE:NLY remained flat at $20.32 during midday trading on Monday. 726,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,420. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

