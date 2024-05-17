Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of AR opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,280 shares of company stock valued at $27,898,305 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

